TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Game day in Tallahassee is always electric—but this Saturday, the crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium was united by more than just football.



TMH and FSU have partnered for five years to

FSU vs Pitt was the annual Cancer awareness game for FSU

Watch the video below to see how the the community came together at Doak

FSU Honors Kickoff Kid and Cancer Fighters at Doak

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Saturdays in Tallahassee are all about football especially here at Florida State

And For one local child, this game is about something even more special.

TMH and FSU have partnered over the past five years to provide an opportunity for former pediatric patients to be honored as the Kickoff Kid at FSU home football games. Nicole Duncan, Director of Children Services at TMH, told me the impact this program has

“its so impactful because the kids have been through so much lots of medical visits lots of recoveryand this gives them the opportunity to just be a kid it allows them to go to the feild to be applauded by all the fans in the stadium and just have fun for a day, i think its priceless.” Said Nicole Duncan

In 2020, Brandan suffered a traumatic heel injury in a lawn mower accident. Rushed to TMH’s Level II Trauma Center, he underwent emergency reconstructive surgery and began a remarkable recovery. Once a five-year-old on crutches, Brandan is now an active fourth grader who plays football and dreams of one day taking the field at Florida State not just as a fan, but as a player.

“It's a pleasure to come out here to Florida State and i love the team, im a big fan of Tommy, just happy to come out here with my family.” Said TMH kick off kid Brandan Foreman

And when I asked Brandan how excited he was, he told me…

"Ten out of Ten"

Saturday’s game against Pitt was also FSU’s annual Cancer Awareness Game. Fans picked up signs at the pink tables, wrote the names of loved ones affected by cancer, and held them high during a first-quarter tribute with Coaches Alameda and Wyckoff.

On the field, the Seminoles got off to a slow start but found their footing with two interceptions and a Touchdown in the last seconds of the first half. However, the 2nd half was a different story with Pitt taking control and moving on to a 34-31 win for the Panthers.

The Seminoles will look to get back on track as they head cross-country next weekend to California to take on Stanford.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.