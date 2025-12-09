FSU Soccer defeats Stanford in College Cup Final 1-0, secures 5th national title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FSU soccer is at the top once again.

The Seminoles defeated the Stanford Cardinal 1-0 Monday night to win the College Cup Final. The win is their 3rd national title in 5 years and their 5th overall.

After a defensive battle, Wrianna Hudson scored in the 87th minute to give FSU the lead for good.

The game was a rematch from the 2025 regular season where Stanford defeated FSU 2-1, but it was also a repeat of the 2023 College Cup final where the Seminoles won in a 5-1 blowout.

Stanford was the top overall seed in this tournament, winning 17 straight matches. FSU was a 3-seed, but they continued their history of dominance in this tournament.

Goalkeeper Kate Ockene and FSU's defense kept Stanford scoreless, despite multiple good looks. Ockene had 9 saves on the night. The Cardinal had not scored in the first half in only 2 games this season before tonight.

Hudson broke through with just minutes left in the game following an assist from Taylor Suarez. Hudson also scored in the semifinal game against TCU to punch FSU's ticket to the final.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.