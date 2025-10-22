TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following a four-game losing streak, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media on Wednesday, addressing both his team’s struggles and growing questions about his job security.



Norvell calls the recent stretch “disappointing,” saying the focus is on growth and accountability.

Norvells runs through 2031, worth up to $11 million per year, with a buyout exceeding $50 million.

Watch the video below to see what Coach Norvell had to say to the media

Mike Norvell addresses job security and FSU’s struggles during bye week

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After a tough four-game skid, Mike Norvell stepped in front of the podium today sounding calm — but firm.

The Florida State head coach says the bye week isn’t about finger-pointing… It’s about focusing on the now.

Wednesday, Norvell faced the pressure head-on.

With his team sitting below .500, the tone from Mike Norvell was one of ownership — and urgency.

Mike Norvell, FSU head Football Coach, said, “The focus, I mean, it’s all on us, and you know, you look at the way we played, you talk about one game or the last couple of weeks we’ve really lacked complementary football.”

But while Norvell focuses inward, the noise outside is growing louder.

According to the Associated Press, the head coach’s contract runs through December of 2031 — worth up to $11 million per year, and if FSU were to part ways, it could cost the school North of $50 million.

And when asked about the security of his job, Norvell responded

“It’s about today for me, like I’m gonna show up and I’m going to do everything I can to win today and then building up for Wake Forest, I know and have a lot of confidence in the long term of what this will be, till somebody tells me different I have the absolute belief in the long term,” said Mike Norvell FSU head Football Coach.

Athletic Director Michael Alford has publicly backed Norvell — saying the school is “fully committed” to helping the Seminoles rebound.

On campus, that belief is being tested.

Rafael Santos, FSU Junior, said, “I feel like as students we need to bring out the energy regardless of how the team is doing, and I feel like we’ve been doing a decent enough job, but yeah, just hope to see some more wins.”

And before leaving the podium, Norvell left one final message — aimed at his team, the fans, and media alike

“We gotta go out there and play complementary Florida state football, we’re still going to see close games, ups and downs are gonna show up, but I’ll stay true to that, I’m very, very confident in what the final result will be as we continue to move forward,” Mike Norvell, FSU head Football Coach, added.

By focusing on one day at a time and getting back to playing Florida State Football

The Seminoles have a chance to right the ship on November 1st at home against Wake Forest.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.