FSU’s Food for Thought Pantry steps up for students facing food insecurity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the future of federal food assistance uncertain, Florida State students are finding support through on-campus resources designed to fight hunger and remove barriers to success.



Food For Thought Pantry has helped almost double the number of students from last fall.

The pantry is stocked through partnerships with Second Harvest of the Big Bend and campus organizations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As questions grow about federal food aid and SNAP benefits, local resources are stepping up to fill the gap.

On the 4th floor of the University Center A, Florida State's Food for Thought Pantry is helping students fight food insecurity, one bag at a time.

Hal Gentile, the Assistant Dean of Basic Needs Programs, says, "The Food for Thought pantry is part of a network of support at Florida State University that aims to serve student success by removing barriers to challenges that students might face."

The pantry provides free groceries and personal items to any enrolled student in need. It's stocked through partnerships with Second Harvest of the Big Bend and several on and off-campus groups.

"For a lot of students, they may not have time to work enough to afford a full grocery shop every week. Some of the students we have here have families...Your schoolwork, a job, and having a family to feed, we just give them that extra little bit to help get by," said FSU student Joe Garner.

And with the U.S. Department of Agriculture warning that there will be no SNAP benefits issued on November 1 at this time, campus resources like this one are more important than ever.

"We have seen growth in the number of students that we've served, and sometimes that growth is higher. Sometimes it's a little lower. This year, we're definitely in one of those spikes. I think it's a combination of increased experience of food insecurity and also increased awareness of our resources." Hal Gentile added.

To get involved and help donate, go to the FSU Department of Student Support website, or you can bring donations to the pantry from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

