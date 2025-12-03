FAMU working to integrate artificial intelligence across campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU is taking major steps to expand artificial intelligence across campus as part of its push toward top-tier R1 research status.



President Marva Johnson met with campus leaders to plan AI integration.

Keynote speaker and FAMU alumna Dr. Renata Rawlings-Goss stressed AI’s growing role in improving efficiency.

FAMU is one step closer to integrating artificial intelligence across campus curriculums to advance research goals

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

FAMU is working to integrate artificial intelligence throughout its entire curriculum.

"The priority for me is really to figure out how to advance a campus-wide sustained engagement level for advancing our integration of artificial intelligence." President Marva Johnson Said.

President Marva Johnson led a forum on Tuesday with department heads at FAMU to discuss AI research and implementation on campus.

FAMU alumna Dr. Renata Rawlings-Goss was the keynote speaker. She's now the executive director of Georgia Tech's Institute for Data Engineering and Science.

She says AI in higher education is more important than ever.

"You want to be able to do things faster. You want to be able to serve more students. AI can help with that, and you want to be able to bring in information and sometimes expertise that is different from what the university currently has," said Rawlings-Goss.

Some students at FAMU are already working with AI.

Students in Professor Tarik Dickens' engineering class built a robotic arm using AI programs.

"I think it's actually a wonderful experience that the kids get to interact with not only what's going to be coming on the scene the next couple of decades. Robotics and automation and AI is going to be crucial, essential in trying to achieve what we call artificial general intelligence," said Dickens.

Students are also excited to learn about the new technology.

Leon Lanier, a FAMU engineering Student, said, "Having a deeper understanding of it not only helps us learn more about the world in general but advances technology further in ways that we can't even imagine right now."

Lindsay Charles, a FAMU psychology student, added, "It's just very important because AI is just very helpful. Everybody thinks of it as a way to get out of doing work, but it's really a useful way to learn."

This is part of FAMU's push toward R-1 status, one of the highest research classifications for schools.

