FAMU reopens passport office, expanding access for the Tallahassee community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Getting a passport just got simpler for Tallahassee residents. Florida A&M University reopened its on-campus passport office to the entire community.



FAMU’s Office of International Education and Development is now offering passport services to the public.

The campus office provides students and community members with appointment-based assistance.

Watch the video below to see how neighbors feel about the returning services.

Jontae Jackson, a local business owner and community member said, “I think it’s a great opportunity for us, for anyone to go in there and get it. I just love that FAMU is doing this for the community. It’s very helpful for us. You just set your appointment, and they’ll get you right in.”

From first-time travelers to families preparing for trips abroad, residents say having this service on the south side of town saves both time and travel.

“They streamline the process. They make it very easy for you to go in there. They walk you through how to fill out the application. They tell you the fee, process it for you. It just cuts down the waiting time and the difficulty of getting your passport.” Jackson added.

Dr. William Hyndman, the Assistant Vice President of International Education, says he and his team are there to help.

“So we’re here obviously for somebody who’s ready to apply but also somebody who just has questions. 'How do I apply? I had a passport when I was younger when I was 15 or 14, and that passport's expired, now what do I do?' When you come here, we will help you apply for a new passport or renew your passport,” Hyndman said.

The passport office is open Monday through Friday inside FAMU’s Office of International Education and Development.

Appointments can be made online, and staff say they’ve already seen strong community turnout since reopening earlier this week.

