FSU defeats FAMU in long-awaited exhibition, Ward's jersey retired

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the first time in more than three decades, FAMU and FSU basketball took the court together Sunday night.

FSU honored legendary Seminole point guard and Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward, retiring his No. 12 jersey. Ward then took the opposing sideline to coach the FAMU Rattlers. He took over that team earlier this year.

The last meeting between FSU and FAMU ended in a benches-clearing brawl that ended the Tallahassee rivalry for 34 years.

On Friday, both teams announced they were bringing that hiatus to an end.

Back then Ward said, "I think it's just a great opportunity for both universities and the city to be able to come together because of what happened 34 years ago."

FSU's new head coach Luke Loucks also took the court inside the Tucker Center as a coach for the first time. Loucks was a point guard for FSU before coaching in the NBA.

The game marks a new chapter for both programs, the Tallahassee rivalry, and FSU alums. On the court, the Seminoles defeated FAMU 88-54.

