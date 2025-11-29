Florida State women's soccer advances to College Cup with 4-1 victory over Ohio State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FSU women's soccer defeats Ohio State 4-1 in the NCAA quarterfinals, with Jordynn Dudley scoring two goals and recording one assist, advancing to the College Cup in Kansas City.



Florida State dominated Ohio State 4–1, powered by Jordynn Dudley’s first-half brace, to clinch another trip to the 2025 Women’s College Cup

The win extends FSU’s win streak to eight heading into championship weekend

Watch the video below to hear from head coach Brian Pensky

Florida State Women’s soccer is just one win away from another trip to the College Cup. Where FSU and Ohio State met on the pitch for a Black Friday Showdown

For the 14th time, Florida State is hosting an NCAA Quarterfinal matchup. The Seminoles enter the match unbeaten in their last seven games and carry a 13-2-4 record on the season. With four national championships and 14 College Cup appearances, this is familiar territory for third-seeded FSU. The Noles are coming off a big 3-1 road win at No. 2-seeded Georgetown

Ohio State arrives in Tallahassee riding momentum of its own—winning three straight NCAA Tournament games, all on the road.

This is the first meeting between the two squads in 25 years and this time a trip to Kansas City for the national semifinals is on the line.

On the pitch, It was a hard defensive battle in the first half until the Noles broke through in the 35th minute with a goal from Jordynn Dudley, giving the Noles a 1-0 lead, but Dudley wasn’t done, adding another tally to the score sheet in the 39th minute, extending the lead going into the half.

The second half opened with an Ohio State goal, but the nose answered right back with their third goal of the game. eventually winning 4-1, punching their ticket to the College Cup and a shot to compete for the National title After the game Coach Brian Pensky said how this win felt."

“Proud of our team, we just talked about the standard here at Florida State being the College Cup every year, and while that is the standard, that’s a very high standard, and it’s not easy to achieve. "

Coach added

"It’s all, it’s a big challenge, let alone the pressure that comes with being at Florida State and living up to the teams that have come before you and so super happy for and proud of our team right now and excited to be going to KC,” Said Pensky

With the Noles securing the victory, they have punched their ticket to the 2025 Women's College Cup in Kansas City and will take on the winner of TCU-Vanderbilt on Dec. 5 at CPKC Stadium in Missouri.

