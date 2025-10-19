FAMU Homecoming brings Rattler Nation together on game day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University’s Homecoming brought generations of alumni, students, and community members together for a weekend packed with celebration, tradition, and Rattler pride.

It’s one of the biggest weekends in Tallahassee — FAMU Homecoming and the highly anticipated Homecoming game!

And this weekend, the pride of Rattler Nation runs deep, as generations of alumni return to celebrate tradition, unity, and that unmatched FAMU spirit.

With every step show, mixer, and reunion, the spirit of FAMU lit up Tallahassee all week long.

On Saturday, it reached its peak — as thousands gathered for the Homecoming game, reconnecting with the past and celebrating the legacy of Rattler Nation, including Stevenson Kelley, a Rattler's Punter from the 1970s.

Stevenson Kelley said, “It couldn’t have been no better than coming back on this wonderful day to see some of the old classmates. The ones that I have seen haven’t seen them in years, and the ones that I have seen, great guys, great people that I ever have come across are right here on this campus.”

And reunions like this were happening all over campus, like the 1985 pledge class of Kappa Alpha Psi.

“Well, this year for homecoming, my fraternity brothers, this is our 40th anniversary for us pledging Kappa Alpha Psi at FAMU. You know a lot of brothers I haven’t seen in 40 years. It’s been great. We’ve been having dinner together and just hanging out and just talking about old stories about pledging and being on campus, so it’s been really good…yo nups!” said Derrick Lewis, FAMU alum & Kappa Alpha Psi pledge 1985

And with so many different generations of rattlers together there’s always some friendly competition between classes

“1968, 1988, 68, 88, 68!” Two Rattler alums jokingly claim their class is better.

Homecoming also brought out local Tallahassee community groups routed in FAMU like the Scorpion Queens who came out to show support and give back to the community

Winnifred Stokes-Bennett, Vice President of Scorpion Queens, said, “Our job is to get back to the community and give back in charitable giving. We are back to fundraisers, scholarships, and we do things in the community to kind of help us support our community, and we love our FAMU rattlers!”

On the field, the Rattlers took on Alcorn State in a SWAC battle. The Rattlers trailed into halftime, knocking through just three field goals. It was 14-9 at the break. In an elongated halftime, Marching 100 alumni joined the band for a homecoming performance. When play resumed, FAMU came out and scored on back-to-back touchdown drives to take control of the game winning 33-28

It’s been a weekend full of community and celebration, with it all wrapping up Sunday with the FAMU Gospel choir concert and a Rattlers volleyball game.

