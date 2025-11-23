Mike Norvell to remain Florida State head football coach with program changes

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida State University announced on Sunday that Mike Norvell will be retained as head football coach with a commitment to institute fundamental changes to improve performance and meet the university's championship standards.

FSU President Dr. Richard McCullough said university leadership is in complete agreement that changes are needed for the program to improve, according to a Florida State University press release saying in part,

"Coach Norvell embraces our support in that process and agrees that success must be achieved. He continues to demonstrate an unwavering belief in this program's future, and so do we. This decision reflects a unified commitment to competing in the rapidly evolving landscape of college football, while maintaining continuity within the program."

In the release, Norvell pledged to make changes in specific areas with support from FSU leadership, saying,

"This program has been built on belief, sacrifice, and putting the team first. That set of values has always guided my actions, and those of our players. The driving motivation behind this is to make certain that we are doing everything properly to obtain and retain elite players, add critical pieces, and sustain long-term success."



Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said the decision reflects Florida State's investment in the football program and high expectations for success.

According to FSU's website, the team is 5-6 overall and 2-6 in conference play. They average 34.09 points per game. The AP reports the team has lost 13 of its last 16 Atlantic Coach Conference games, including at N.C. State on Friday that dropped Norvell's record to 7-17 since winning the ACC in 2023.

Overall, Norvell is 38-33 with the Seminoles, including 22-26 in conference play, according to the AP.

For their last game, FSU will take on Florida this Saturday, November 29th, in Gainesville. Kick-off is at 4:30 p.m.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

