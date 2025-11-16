TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday night’s final home game at Doak Campbell Stadium was packed with emotion, energy, and a comeback story that left Seminole fans cheering long before kickoff.



Ethan Pritchard makes his return to Tallahassee months after surviving a shooting in Havana.

Students, seniors, and veterans celebrated, adding emotion to FSU’s final home game of the season

PBR gives fans a sneak peek of its upcoming March event that will transform Doak Campbell Stadium

Watch the video below to see how the final home game of the 2025 season went

Ethan Pritchard returns to Doak for FSU’s final home game after miraculous recovery

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Saturday night marked the final home game of the Florida State Football season.

It was met with the return of a familiar face—one fans and fellow teammates alike appreciated as the Noles close out their last home game of the season with a win

Ethan Pritchard returned to Doak and took the field with his fellow linebackers for the first time since being shot in Havana

Prichard's road to recovery had been what some would say miraculous.

Ethan was shot back in August in Havana. He's gone through rehab in Jacksonville. And he's back in Tallahassee, surrounded by his fellow Noles on Friday and again tonight.

Since the shooting, it's been an outpouring of support, from fundraisers, helping Ethan and his family

It was also a big night for Seniors and veterans. Like FSU Senior Alexa Richardson, who was attending her last home game as a student

“One of the best things about Florida State University is just the culture around here, and tailgating is part of it, so if you can walk through campus on a game day, it’s just the best time of the year…I’m so excited, I hope we can pull out a win. If not, we’ll be good no matter what, we’ll have good times no matter what, if we get a win that’s obviously a plus…GO NOLES!!” said Alexa Richardson

Along with the tailgates, FSU and PBR gave fans a sneak peek into what is coming to campus this March when Doak gets filled with Dirt

Blake Sharp 3x PBR Stock Contractor of the year, said, “People should come because it’s action-packed. It’s almost like going to a big concert. You know it’s it’s never gonna be anything where you’re just sitting there bored, there's always something going on, and I think people need to see it. It’s a great show. Lots of great bulls, lots of great riders, best riders, and bulls in the whole country.”

Tonight was also Military Appreciation Night, and I had a chance to speak with Coast Guard Lieutenant Bobby Cunningham about why events like this matter.

“I think military appreciation nights are always a great opportunity for us to be out here show face and get kind of a one-on-one chance to speak with the community members and potential future Coastguardsmen,” said Lieutenant Bobby Cunningham.

For the game, it was a scoreless first quarter, but a Noles field goal in the second quarter broke the ice…a QB keeper for Virginia Tech put them up 7-3 before a long ball from Tommy Castellanos to Duce Robinson gave the Noles the lead going into half 10-7.

In the second half, it was all Noles as they took home the win 34-14.

The Noles have a short week as they head to North Carolina.

To take on NC State in a Friday night ACC matchup on November 21st.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.