FAMU names acting head football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University head football coach is out.

According to FAMU Athletics, James Colzie, III, was in the position for two seasons. The university thanked him for his service and commitment in the announcement.

On Monday, FAMU announced Henry Burris, the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator as the acting head football coach until a permanent coach is selected.

According to a news release, Burris's priorities include "managing player cohesion, supporting active recruitment efforts, and ensuring that the program remains focused and prepared as FAMU charts its path forward."

