Florida State University President highlights university's resilience & growth in annual address

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In his annual State of the University Address, FSU President Richard McCullough highlighted campus recovery, record university rankings, and new healthcare partnerships.



FSU President Richard McCullough reflected on a year marked by resilience following April’s campus shooting.

His State of the University address also highlighted major achievements—from record rankings to new health research facilities.

Watch the video below to see what’s ahead, including athletic expansion, research growth, and FSU’s 175th anniversary.

Florida State University President Highlights University's Resilience and Growth in Annual Address

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State president Richard McCullough gave his annual State of the University address Wednesday.

He highlighted the university's accomplishments, adversity, and what's next.

"We're just starting to realize the new normal here at Florida State University," McCullough said.

The new normal at FSU includes both triumph and tragedy. Dr. Roxanne Hughes opened the yearly State of the University address by talking about the shooting on campus back in April that killed two people and left several students hurt.

"I know many of you arrived on campus in August with trepidation and I want to thank you for the commitment you showed to your colleagues and your students this semester," Hughes said.

President McCullough later echoed those remarks.

"We have come back stronger, and we have you know been able to to heal a bit," he said.

Later, the president addressed FSU's recent healthcare advancements, including the proposed partnership with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

"We expect to finish our new FSU health research building in 2026, launching our our first new building in our request of FSU health," McCullough said from the podium.

McCullough also addressed academic successes. FSU recently received their highest university ranking ever and ranked 51 in the overall national rankings for public and private universities.

The president also spoke about new athletic opportunities.

"I am particularly excited that we have added women's lacrosse as a new sport and broken ground on a new women's lacrosse stadium," McCullough said.

He also spoke on FSU's head football coach after another underperforming season.

"No one works harder, and no one wants to win more than Coach Norvell," he said. "I believe in our team, and I am optimistic about next year."

I asked President McCullough what he was most excited to share today. He told me he was proud of the student success at FSU and their recent strides in research. He also says he's excited for the school's 175th anniversary celebration next year.

