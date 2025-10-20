Norvell staying on at FSU for now, as Seminoles are 0-4 in the ACC

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — There's been speculation on whether or not Florida State was going to part ways with Coach Mike Norvell following the loss to Stanford Saturday night. That loss brought their record to 0-4 in the ACC this season.

On Monday, Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford released the following statement,

"Florida State football benefits from unmatched passionate support from the entire FSU family, and the commitment to our football program is unwavering. We rightfully have high expectations in everything we do to represent Florida State in the manner that built our reputation as one of college football's best programs, cultivating an extraordinary group of supporters nationally and globally. We embrace those expectations while also sharing the deep disappointment when results on the field are short of that standard. As we continue to move forward this season, our comprehensive assessment of the football program will be completed at season's end. Meanwhile, we are fully committed to helping Coach Norvell and the 2025 Seminoles strongly rebound in the coming weeks."





Norvell was hired in December 2019 as the school's 11th full-time coach. In February of 2023, Florida State and Norvell agreed to a contract extension after Norvell led the school to its first 10-win season since 2016. The extension went through 2029 and averaged about $8.5M/year.

Last December, FSU and Norvell agreed to a restructured contract that included Norvell contributing $4.5M of his 2025 salary to help launch a fundraising campaign amid the sport's changing financial landscape. The revised contract included an annual performance bonus that would pay him $750,000 beginning in 2026 if the Seminoles win at least nine games.

Per his contract, his buyout is over $58M, which is based on 85% of his remaining salary and supplemental pay.

Florida State has a bye week and will take on Wake Forest next Saturday, November 1st, at Doak Campbell Stadium.

