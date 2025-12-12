Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee raises over $77,000 for legal aid services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee raised $77,408 for Legal Services of North Florida, helping families access free legal representation.



Six local celebrity dancers brought electric energy to the ballroom as neighbors donated to help Legal Services of North Florida.

The group helps thousands of local families who need legal help most.

Watch the video below to find out this year’s winners.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dozens of supporters packed into Doak Campbell Stadium's grand ballroom to cheer on six local celebrities as they performed routines they've rehearsed for weeks.

Their efforts helped raise money for Legal Services of North Florida, which hosted Thursday's event.

The group helps thousands of local families each year who cannot afford legal representation.

“Nights like tonight, although it's fun, it’s festive, and the bravery that is displayed on the stage has been amazing. But I promise you, you all are letting our clients know how much they matter to this community,” said Director of Pro Bono & volunteer engagement Rashel Johnson.

Our First to Know chief meteorologist Casanova Nurse was also the evening emcee.

Organizers say they raised a grand total of $77,408.

Board president of Legal Services of North Florida David Grimes says those funds will help neighbors navigate family disputes, housing issues, and other legal challenges for free.

“I’m so excited about tonight‘s event. It was a tremendous success. Every dollar that we collected is going to help a family get access to justice in North Florida. Our service area goes from Tallahassee to Pensacola so we have tremendous need, and the community really showed out tonight to help with that need," Grimes said.

And, of course, two big awards closed out the night.

The Judges Choice Award for a standout performance went to David Clark.

And the People’s Choice Award for most money raised also went to David Clark.

Thursday's turnout shows how much the community believes in this cause and the difference it makes in our community.

Congratulations to all of the dancers, and thank you to everyone who contributed.

Dancing With the Stars Tallahassee will return in December 2026.

