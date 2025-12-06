Florida State edges TCU 1-0 to advance to Women's College Cup final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wrianna Hudson scored in the second half and Kate Ockene made it stand up with a save in the final second as Florida State edged TCU 1-0 on Friday in the semifinals of the Women's College Cup at CPKC Stadium.

Florida State (19-2-4), a No. 3 seed, will play the winner of the second semifinal between Stanford, the lone remaining No. 1 seed, and No. 2 seed Duke for the championship on Monday.

The Seminoles will be aiming for their fifth title overall and their third in the past five seasons after winning in 2021 and 2023.

Hudson used assists from Peyton McGovern and Sophia Nguyen to score in the 73rd minute and give Florida State the lead.

Ockene turned away a 1-on-1 shot by Seven Castain to end it. Ockene's other save came on a shot by Sydney Becerra four minutes into the first half.

Olivia Geller finished with seven saves for TCU — four in the second half.

It will be an all-Atlantic Coast Conference final. The ACC has been represented in all 44 semifinals. This is the fourth straight season the conference has had multiple teams advance to the semis.

Florida State, which has won nine in a row, is making its 15th appearance, trailing only the 32 of 22-time champion North Carolina. The Seminoles eliminated the defending-champion Tar Heels to reach the semis, beating them 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie in regulation.

TCU (19-3-2) set a school record for victories and beat top-seeded Vanderbilt 2-1 to advance to its first semifinal.