FAMU's Market Monday highlights student entrepreneurship during homecoming week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Market Monday kicked off a week full of events at FAMU. This event gives student entrepreneurs a platform for their business.



Student business owners were given the platform to gain exposure, network, and showcase their creativity through pop-up shops on campus.

Students are getting hands-on experience in entrepreneurship, learning how to sell products, interact with customers, market their brand, and manage operations, all in a real-world setting.

Watch the video to see how student entrepreneurs use their brands to inspire others.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Homecoming Week at FAMU is all about pride, tradition, and community, and this year, student entrepreneurs are stepping into the spotlight.

I’m Lyric Sloan, here at FAMU where students are getting real-world experience learning how to sell, engage with customers, and manage their own pop-up shops.

Market Monday is an event where student entrepreneurs have the opportunity to showcase their businesses on campus to their peers.

There was a wide variety of businesses represented, ranging from clothing to jewelry.

With homecoming weekend approaching, Malachi Brave, owner of Revelation Built From Brokenness, says he created a special line in his clothing brand for people who want to make a fashion statement this weekend.

“That was the sole purpose that I’m releasing this shirt for, it was really like my first FAMU exclusive, and I just felt like since I know how to make nice pieces, why not get the campus fly,” Brave said.

FAMU homecoming is a time where alum from up to decades ago and more come back to celebrate everything FAMU stands for.

One student entrepreneur says that he is excited because it is good exposure for his brand.

“It really feels good to know that a lot of people are going to be wearing my clothes and that it is going to be put out there more in front of different people. There are people coming from all over the United States like Georgia, North Carolina even some from up in New York up north, so being able to get all of those different people on my clothes is a great feeling,” Alls said.

This is where many entrepreneurial journeys begin.

Students are learning firsthand what it looks like to run a business and how to advocate for themselves and their brand.

For some, starting a business is a way to make money, but for Alls it was a chance to make a difference.

“I use my brand to promote individuality, and so there will always be something different with each piece, and I feel like wearing my clothes you are able to walk into a room and not have to speak but your outfit is going to for you,” Alls said.

This event gives students a platform to bet on their abilities and trust in their talents, an opportunity that is not commonly available to young students. It also serves as an opportunity to inspire others.

“I really think like having a platform like this is like really inspiring, especially to the youth, because it shows that you don’t have to do different or the wrong thing just to have a platform and to have a voice,” Brave said.

More than 800 students showed up to support their peers and check out the pop-up shops. While Market Monday is a regular event at FAMU, student entrepreneurs say the Homecoming Week edition is a turnout like no other, and is the one Monday entrepreneurs don't want to miss

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.