After more than a year without a home, the Florida State Flying High Circus is getting ready to perform again in front of the community, and for students and staff, this comeback is about more than just a show.



FSU Flying High Circus returns this week with a new tent and its first full shows since 2024 tornado.

The 15th annual Halloween show series kicks off Friday, October 17.

Watch the video below to see why this means so much to students and staff.

FSU Flying High Circus makes its return more than a year after tornado destruction

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the first time since a tornado destroyed their tent last year, the Florida State Flying High Circus is just days away from performing again, and the excitement behind the return is building.

Crews have spent months preparing for this weekend’s Halloween show series, the 15th annual and the first full performance inside a brand-new tent.

Chad Mathews, Director of FSU Flying High Circus, said, "We're kind of back into doing what we do. You know, we operate in this tent. We do shows. It's comforting in a way. It is really a relief. It kind of marks are return."

Mathews says just because the circus is back doesn't mean there isn't still more to get done.

“The tent being up signaled a step, not the end of the process by any means. Our recovery is still ongoing, even though we’re able to put on a show. We're going to have audience here. It may look like we’re back up and running, but there was so much loss that has to be recovered", added Director Mathews.

The Flying High Circus is one of only two collegiate circuses in the country. And for students involved in putting the show together for the community, it means everything to be back.

Student performer Paris Graham said, “Coming back with the tent better than ever and having it be gone for so long means so much now that it’s back because it’s been so long since we’ve been able to come together and perform. And the circus is not only an amazing place to be, but it’s also a family."

The Flying High Circus returns Friday, October 17 at 7 p.m., a comeback performance over a year in the making.

