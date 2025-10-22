Tallahassee State College showcases $1.2M ballpark renovation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee State College is stepping up its game, unveiling major upgrades to its baseball and softball parks and a first-of-its-kind scholarship for student-athletes.

Tallahassee State College Unveils $1.2 Million Ballpark Renovation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tallahassee State College is stepping up to the plate with a major investment in its athletics program.

Today, the college unveiled $1.2 Million in renovations to its baseball and softball complex, now officially known as Eagle Ballpark.

The upgrades include new chairback seating, a shaded grandstand with large ceiling fans, updated fencing, and a new entrance.

The project also includes improvements to the field houses and 2 new scholarships to support student-athletes, including the first endowed scholarship for TSC.

Chris Edward, the president of the TSC Foundation, added, "This is providing more than just a great place for the TSC teams, it’s providing a place for other local high school kids and younger kids to be able to get exposure and get experience playing at a top-notch college facility.”

This is the first major renovation to these facilities in over 30 years.

