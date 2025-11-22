TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee community rallies to help Social Seminole Apartment fire victims with donations, transportation, and support resources.



Neighbors are stepping up to help residents displaced by Wednesday night’s fire at the Social Seminole, including one man who immediately came to support his best friend.

Community members are donating clothing and supplies, while the Red Cross and Big Bend 211 are offering assistance and resources to affected residents.

Watch the video below to see how you can support displaced neighbors.

Friends and neighbors rally to help Social Seminole fire victims in Tallahassee

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As residents at the Social Seminole continue picking up the pieces after Wednesday night's fire, many in the community are stepping in to help those displaced by the blaze.

For some residents, that support is coming from their closest friends.

Tay Parrish-Fagin came to the Social Seminole Apartment Complex to help his best friend, Chris, after he was displaced due to the fire.

"Of course, whenever he needs me, I've got my car right here. We just got to use what we got, it might not be the biggest, but we're going to make it work," Parrish-Fagin said.

Parrish-Fagin said helping a friend during a crisis means everything to him.

"It means a lot to me to come out and help my boy out. Because, obviously, he was in dire need and, of course, I wasn't just going to just leave him astray. So you know, like he said, it's always good to have somebody nearby," Parrish-Fagin said.

Many Tallahassee neighbors are doing the same, offering donations and helping in any way they can.

The Social Seminole is collecting clothing donations at its leasing office for those who have been affected by the fire. The Red Cross and Big Bend 211 are also offering available resources for people in need.

As recovery efforts continue, community groups say support will remain available for anyone affected by the fire.

If you want to support affected students, you can donate to the university’s existing Student Emergency Fund.

