Savannah Bananas to kick off 2026 Banana Ball Tour at Dick Howser Stadium, Doak Campbell Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Banana Ball is coming to Tallahassee next year.

The Savannah Bananas, a baseball team called "the greatest show in sports," will kick off their new Banana Ball Championship League in February at FSU's Dick Howser Stadium. The Bananas will cap off the 3-day event by facing the Texas Tailgaters in Doak Campbell Stadium on February 28.

The Bananas announced they were expanding and creating a Banana Ball Championship League back in 2024. The league would include 6 teams: the Bananas, the Firefighters, the Party Animals, the Tailgaters, the Coconuts, and the Clowns. Each team will play a 60-game schedule, culminating with the Banana Bowl Championship in October.

The Bananas held a City Selection Show for the Banana Ball Tour on Thursday night. The teams will visit 75 stadiums across 45 states. It includes cities like New Orleans, San Diego, New York City, Denver, and St. Louis. It also includes other college towns like Knoxville and Chapel Hill. The League says more than 3 million fans will see the show in 2026.

The Banana Ball Ticket Lottery List for 2026 is open until the end of October. You can enter that lottery here.

Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford says the show "will be the first non-football event in the refurbished Doak Campbell Stadium, putting one of America’s top entertainment brands into one of the nation’s most famous venues, but also bringing an elite product into Dick Howser Stadium, which has provided a platform for some of the best players and teams in college baseball history."

Here are the matchups for the 3-day event.

February 26

Dick Howser Stadium

Firefighters vs. Coconuts

February 27

Dick Howser Stadium

Party Animals vs. Clowns

February 28

Doak Campbell Stadium

Tailgaters vs. Bananas

