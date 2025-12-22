TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two men released after juvenile life sentences are using entrepreneurship and reentry support to build stable and independent lives.

A Supreme Court ruling, Montgomery vs. Louisiana, opened the door for resentencing and parole for those sentenced as juveniles.

Cornelius Young and Joe Sullivan have a car detailing business, offering income, structure, and hope for long-term success.

Watch the video to see how their business is setting them up for future success.

From prison to purpose: Building new lives after juvenile life sentences

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What does life look like after prison?

For two men in Northwest Tallahassee, it looks like soap, water, and hard work.

I'm Lyric Sloan in Northwest Tallahassee, showing you how two previously incarcerated men are using their weekend car detailing business to earn money, build skills and create a better life for themselves.

Re-entering into society after decades behind bars can be overwhelming for many formerly incarcerated individuals.

For Joe Sullivan, who spent nearly 30 years in prison, reentry came with a renewed sense of purpose.

"God answered my prayer. I'm free now. Now, when I'm free I am detailing cars," Sullivan said.

Sullivan found that opportunity shortly after his release, when he moved into the Joseph house, a reentry home for men returning from incarceration, that offers support and services.

It was there he met Cornelius Young, a housemate who soon became his business partner.

"It helps us by giving us opportunity at working. This is a great opportunity right here. By starting washing cars, get you in the habit of working," Young said.

For the past two months, Sullivan and Young have been running their own car detailing business out of the Joseph House parking lot every weekend, a job providing steady income and a pathway towards stability and independence.

"I'm just putting all mines in the bank account so I can get better, to get my own place and live out in society on my own," Young said.

Both men were sentenced to life without parole as juveniles.

Following the Supreme Court ruling in Montgomery vs. Louisiana, which required states to offer sentencing or parole opportunities to those given mandatory life sentences as minors, Sullivan and Young were granted a second chance, one they're determined not to waste.

"I prayed to God, give me a second chance for me to do just that. And look at me now," Sullivan said.

They tell me the goal is to do this on the weekends, as it's more convenient for the community.

They say they hope the skills they learn through their car detailing business will translate to a life outside of the Joseph House.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Lyric Sloan, ABC 17.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

