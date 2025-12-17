From life sentence to second chance: One man’s journey after being wrongfully convicted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From injustice to a second chance, Tavares Hutchinson is rebuilding his life, 26 years after being wrongfully convicted of a 1999 armed robbery.

Tavares Hutchinson spent 26 years in prison. He was released from prison after new evidence surfaced, including an identification mistake by the victim.



The Joseph House provides housing and reentry support, helping Hutchinson move forward. While the Innocence Project of Florida played a pivotal role in Hutchinson's release.



Watch the video to see why Hutchinson remains happy and hopeful as he rebuilds the life that was taken from him.

From life sentence to second chance: One man’s journey after exoneration

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Justice, loss, and a long-awaited second chance.

Tavares Hutchinson, a man who spent years behind bars for a robbery he says he didn't commit, is finally experiencing what he says he always wished for.

"Well, 1999 where it all began. I got pulled over by the police, which was supposed to be a random stop, but unfortunately, it actually ended up in me going to prison for a robbery that I didn't do," Hutchinson said.

26 years behind bars took a heavy toll. At times hope nearly disappeared.

"I felt terrible, but it was times where I was losing so much that I kind of forgot that I was innocent," Hutchinson said.

But once he remembered who he truly was, an innocent man, he began to fight.

That fight caught the attention of the Innocence Project of Florida.

In 2023, the Innocence Project took Hutchinson's case, uncovering new evidence, including the victim's mistaken identification.

With their support, and help from the Joseph House, a local reentry home for men released from prison, Hutchinson is now adjusting to life on the outside.

"The Joseph House is here to kind of disrupt this vicious cycle of so many men and women that end up recidivating. When they get out of prison, they kind of fall right back into the same circumstances. So we try to disrupt that by providing a safe environment with resources and a community of support so that it'll make it more likely that our brothers, when they leave here, they'll leave here into their own apartment," Joseph House Executive Director Dustin Feddon said.

Now with stable housing, Hutchinson is focused on rebuilding what was taken from him.

"Getting all my priorities done, like starting my business, schooling, bank account certifications, everything I need to make the money so that I can get comfortable and do what I really need to do," Hutchinson said.

But long before his release became reality, he found freedom in a single word, one that kept him going.

"I would constantly wake up and, say that I'm winning, I would see myself winning. I would speak winning, and even though my situation says I'm losing, I was speaking it," he said.

Everyone in the Joseph House spoke to Hutchinson's resilience.

Hutchinson says every day is a new opportunity to create the life that he dreamed of while behind bars.

