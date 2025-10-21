Non-profit serving unhoused mothers unable to open new home to meet increasing demand, in need of donations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Making Miracles Haven is asking for community help to open their new home, which is ready to accept five vulnerable families.



Making Miracles is a program that helps unhoused mothers transition from homelessness into permanent housing. Currently, the wait list sits at families.

A lack of funds and a recent termination of a former partnership mean Making Miracle is unable to open the additional house.

Watch the video to find out why help is needed to open this new home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One organization is trying to help more unhoused mothers, but is struggling because of a lack of funds, meaning a fully furnished house, that could house five families is currently vacant.

In March, ABC 27 reported that Making Miracles was opening a new home, expanding their reach, to help five unhoused mothers and their children after a few hurdles.

However, due to a lack of funding and a recent separation with one of their former partners, that dream has been halted.

"Right now, the Decker home is empty, and we need help," said Executive Director Debra Harris. "We need help with sponsors. We need help with donations to fill these beds."

The additional home on their property could house 5 additional families.

Harris said without funding help, she cannot open the home.

"You need workers to be in to help the women," said Harris. "Our program is to help the women daily from the time they get up to the time they go to bed.

Making Miracles Haven helps unhoused mothers and their children transition from homelessness to having their own place.

It's a program that has been a saving grace for Neaysia Moore, giving her a place to call home for the first time in 5 years.

"It felt good to not be in survival mode," said Moore. "Worrying about where am I going to sleep or what am I going to eat."

How is this environment for your son? Are you seeing having a stable home bring out a different side of him?

"Yes, he's more happy," said Moore. "He's more playful. His personality is coming out more, which is a very good thing."

Harris said she wants to help more people like Moore, but needs help to do it.

Harris said homelessness is an issue she has seen increase, adding she continues to get calls for help daily and has a wait list of 20 women wanting to use the new home.

"Those beds are empty, and then I look at the calls that are coming through. It does hurt. It does hurt" said Harris.

Harris said there are many ways you can help them open this home. The main needs right now include sponsors and monetary donations. Information on how to help can be found here.

Making Miracles is also hosting a fundraising banquet on January 29th at 6:00 p.m. at Northside Community Center to raise funds to open the new home. Attendance is by invitation. You can find tickets by emailing makingmiraclesgrouphome.org.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

