Buc-ee's on the way: Leon County Commissioner gives update on the long-anticipated gas station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Development for a new Buc-ee's is one step closer to becoming a reality in Tallahassee.

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor, confirming that the gas station is still in the early stages but proceeding without any major issues.

The land slated to house the gas station is Park Place PUD, on the west side of Capital Circle NW, north of Interstate 10.

Earlier this year, we told you the 73-acre site would house the 75,000 sq. ft facility.

It will include 120 fueling positions, 8 DEF positions, 795 standard parking spaces, 24 EV parking spaces, and 11 bus/RV parking spaces.

Pretty on brand for the convenience store, which is touted as being the largest in the world.

THE LARGEST CONVENIENCE STORE IN THE WORLD COULD BE COMING TO LEON COUNTY

Minor says the parcel acquisition is nearly complete, and the anticipated groundbreaking date is Q1 2026.

Minor says Buc-ee's will need to submit site plans for review. The County will then schedule a public hearing, giving the public a chance to give their input.

This project has been in the works for about 6 months, from the time the county was made aware of Buc-ee's looking at the property.

"Those are great new jobs coming to western Leon County, and having that type of economic activity in that part of the county is something that we are looking forward to," says Minor.

The new development brings 200 full-time jobs.

Entry-level, hourly wages start at $16 hr up to $32 hr.

Managerial positions with salaries ranging up to $100,000.

