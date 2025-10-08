After school center opens in memory of Lori Paige

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sisters Mentoring Sisters: The Lori Paige Center has opened as an after-school resource for young girls in the community.



The center is in memory of 12-year-old Lori Paige whose remains were found in Thomas County, Georgia, in April 2025 after an almost 2-year search.

The team at Sisters Mentoring Sisters said this new space is not only to remember Lori but also to provide a space of safety and community for young girls.

In July, ABC 27 showed the project Sisters Mentoring Sisters had taken on — turning this space into an after-school center.

A place of security, safety, and friendship, and also one in honor of Lori Paige.

"This is her space, for her, dedicated to her," said Stephanie Tolbert, Executive Director of Sisters Mentoring Sisters.

Paige's remains were found in April 2025 after an almost 2-year search for the 12-year-old.

Now, this place is called the Lori Paige Center.

"I did it because of her, but really because of all the other Lori Paige's who don't have anybody," said Tolbert.

When you look at that little face behind you, what do you think she would think of this space?

"I think she's in here," said Tolbert. "Believe it or not."

It's all about giving young girls a second home, said Tolbert, who runs the mentorship group. So they don't have to be on their own after school.

"I'm trying to provide space to give them enrichment," said Tolbert, explaining the mission, helping people like Jakarria Milton.

"Confidence, I'm very confident now," said Milton, back when ABC 27 interviewed her at the start of construction. "I'm a very happy person. I used to be shy and quiet. I'm more outspoken."

How many girls are you hoping to reach?

"As many as will come," said Tolbert.

However, Tolbert is looking for help from the community by either donating time or resources.

"Basic everyday essentials, toilet paper, paper towels, soap, trash cans," said Tolbert, listing items the center needs.

Tolbert said her mission is to ensure no young girl has to feel as alone as Lori.

"Having that calling on my back is... but I'm going to answer," said Tolbert.

