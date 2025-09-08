AmeriCorps funding released to Elder Care Services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Almost $1 million of AmeriCorps Senior funding has been restored to Elder Care Services after months of uncertainty.



This release means over 100 seniors can support seniors and children in the classroom.

These positions will continue to pay seniors $4 an hour for their help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After months of uncertainty, Elder Care Services has had some of its federal funding restored, giving work and purpose back to about 100 seniors in their Senior Companion and Foster Grandparents program.

A few months ago, just under $1 million of AmeriCorps Senior money was being held up at the federal level, that meant Elder Care Services was looking to cut their Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent programs.

They place people, like Denice Cobb Sanders and Mary Jenkins, with seniors and students in classrooms to provide support.

"Everybody needs to be with someone," said Cobb Sanders. "It's good to be around people that cares about you and you care about them and can help them through the daily activities, bingo, exercise."

These positions also offer a small stipend of $4 an hour.

Where does the money for you go towards if you don't mind me asking?

"Food, extra light bill, extra clothes, gas," said Cobb Sanders.

These positions were at risk.

However, after months of advocacy work, Elder Care said, just under $1 million, has been released for these programs.

"The stipend is very important," said Cobb Sanders. "It's not much but it's good and I'm glad that we did get our stipend back because it means a lot to me."

That means Cobb Sanders is one of over 100 seniors that is able to stay with the program.

The return of funds is having broader impacts in our community too.

CEO of Elder Care Services, Jocelyne Fliger, said 75 foster grandparents are back in school.

"They sit with children that need a little something extra, a little bit of extra attention, some good social modeling," said Fliger. "Their impact cannot be overstated."

Fliger said receiving the funds is a relief because it helps seniors with a health risk.

"Without that additional support provided by the senior companions, we would see higher hospitalizations, more dependency on emergency medical treatment, more dependency on safety net programs because isolation is so bad for your physical and your mental health," said Cobb Sanders.

Fliger said the restoration of this funding is good for 3 years..

