Local non-profits strained by demand caused by SNAP benefits expected to run out November 1st

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local non-profit is already starting to feel the impacts of SNAP benefits set to run out on November 1st.



Almost 3 million Floridians rely on SNAP benefits. The average amount given to households is $332 per month, according to USDA.

Little Sunshine Pantries said they are already seeing demand increase with more people looking for support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Scarce pantries because of high demand, as halted federal food assistance looms, a need one non-profit feeding vulnerable neighbors is only expecting to grow. Little Sunshine Pantries said for the first time in a long time, they have run out of resources.

Federal decisions having significant local impact.

"I don't really know how to prepare for it," said Ashley Pugh, co-founder of Little Sunshine Pantries. "Like I said, unless we get an influx of donations."

That's as Little Sunshine Pantries prepares for SNAP benefits to possibly halt on November 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown.

"It makes me really sad and emotional to just think about what these families and, you know, especially kids, like they're, they're affected by it and they, they can't do anything about it," said Pugh.

Just under three million Floridians use SNAP benefits to purchase groceries.

On average, these families are receiving $332 a month for food, according to USDA.

If that money runs out, Push said it's going to leave families with impossible choices.

"Are you going to sacrifice your utility bills so you can now get your groceries, but then you can't cook your food or store your food if you don't have your utilities on," said Pugh.

Pugh said they're seeing demand for food already. Their next delivery from Second Harvest of the Big Bend does not come until next Wednesday. It's a need they're only expecting will increase overnight on November 1st.

"I think it's already feels hard to keep up with the demand in general and just knowing that this is kind of looming," said Pugh. "It does make me nervous how, you know, suddenly families are going to be expected to get food."

Pugh said a reliance on community help is going to be critical as impacts continue.

Pugh said they are always looking for donations to help feed the community. You can help this organization by filling up the colorful pantries with non-perishable items you see around town.

