Tallahassee honors community pillars with Clausell Family Memorial Way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee honors the Clausell family with a new street name, celebrating their lifelong dedication to faith, service, and community.



Clausell Family Memorial Way stretches from Arkansas Street to Old Bainbridge Road in Griffin Heights.

The Clausells founded Calvary Baptist Church in 1958, funding it themselves and serving the community for decades.

The City of Tallahassee is recognizing two longtime community leaders, Reverend Dr. James Aaron Clausell and Reverend Dr. Bernyce Hall Clausell with an honorary street naming.

A stretch of Alabama Street, from Arkansas Street to Old Bainbridge Road, is now known as Clausell Family Memorial Way.

The Clausell's were pillars of the Griffin Heights neighborhood, founding Calvary Baptist Church in 1958 and building it with their own funds.

The Clausell family’s legacy of faith, service, and love continues to inspire the community.

One of their daughters, Aaronetta Clausell, shares how her parents’ message still resonates today.

“Even today people who make decisions we don’t agree with have to love them, love covers all,” Clausell said.

The Clausell's were known for showing that love in many ways, one way was driving around the neighborhood each Sunday, picking up children for Sunday School and church.

Their other daughter, Mary Clausell, says the new designation is more than a tribute; it's a call to carry on their parents’ legacy and embody the values they instilled in them.

“It just brought back good memories from my mom that the work that she had done in the community to improve the community and the work that she instilled in us to still help the community whenever it is needed," Clausell said.

Both daughters say too often, people go un-thanked for their contributions to the community.

That’s why it meant so much to see city leaders and neighbors honor their parents’ legacy.

