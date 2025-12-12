TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Griffin Middle School students learned about gun violence prevention from community leaders, law enforcement and a mother who lost her son.



Gun violence prevention moved into the classroom.

Students heard from law enforcement, community leaders, and a mother who knows the cost of gun violence firsthand.

Watch the video below to see what’s next for the program.

Gun violence prevention program reaches Griffin Middle School students

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Youth Safety Assembly brought together middle school students, educators, and community organizations with one focus: keeping guns out of young hands and preventing violence before it starts.

“We're seeing a lot of students end up with weapons and they just don't understand the seriousness about that in the schools and in the community, and so it's a step toward ultimately us eradicating gun violence in our community,” said Royle King, executive director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys.

He says waiting until high school is too late.

“We want them to understand that there's a lot of resources in this community. A lot of opportunities to make different decisions, so we wanna connect them to them but at the same time be very intentional about—listen, these are the consequences for these decisions,” King said.

State and federal data underscore the urgency.

The Florida Department of Health reports firearms are among the leading causes of injury death for youth between 1 and 19. And CDC data shows firearms are now one of the top causes of death for children and teens nationwide.

Students also heard from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office about the legal and lifelong consequences of carrying a gun. But for neighbor Sandra Horne, this message is personal.

Horne lost her only son three years ago to gun violence.

“My son was an innocent bystander, and his name is Demario Ro Murray. Speak his name,” Horne said.

She says talking to students now is about saving lives and sparing families the grief she lives with every day.

“If I could speak to kids and let them know what I've gone through as a parent, losing my only child, and they feel my heart and it changes their awareness to gun violence, then I think it's important,” Horne said.

The assembly also included a performance from FAMU Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, aimed at connecting with students through culture and mentorship.

King says they plan to expand this program to Title I schools across the district in the new year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

