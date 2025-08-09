Tallahassee Urban League hosts Back-To-School Bash with "Crocs and Socks" giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Urban League helped make sure students and parents are ready for the first day of school.

The Tallahassee Urban League offered free clothes, health screenings, food and voter registration resources.

Dozens of families attended the league's 3rd annual back-to-school bash

Watch the video to learn more about the event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"When people hear Crocs and socks they come out the woodwork," said Curtis Taylor, president and CEO of the Tallahassee Urban League.

With the first day of school in Leon County just 3 days away, the Tallahassee Urban League and several other community partners gathered for a Back-to-School Bash.

The theme? Crocs, socks and a whole lot of resources.

"So it's not just about the crocs and socks, but it's about providing free health screening. It's about giving out crime prevention information and more importantly, it's about getting people to register to vote," said Taylor.

Friday's Back to School Bash was held at Griffin Middle School.

The Urban League says this event seems to grow with each passing year.

This year, the organization had a goal to give away 200 Crocs to local students.

