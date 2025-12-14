Tallahassee NAACP, COCA unveil new civil rights mural

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Branch NAACP with the Tallahassee-Leon County Council on Culture and Arts dedicated a new civil rights mural on Saturday. The mural is located on West Brevard Street.



The mural showcases influential leaders and shows symbols of Tallahassee's civil rights history.

The ribbon-cutting was held at the NAACP office in Tallahassee.

Watch the video below to learn more about the artist behind the project.

Civil Rights Mural

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Tallahassee Branch NAACP unveiled their Legacy in Motion mural capturing the history of the civil rights movement and activism for African Americans here in Tallahassee, spanning across decades. This mural is part of the mural make over project that has spanned across the capital city and Delaitre Holligner who wrote the proposal for the mural said this was monumental for our community,

“It shows just how much this neighborhood means to people in this community," said Delaitre Holligner, the vice president of the Tallahassee NAACP. It shows just how much these individuals meant to people in this community, and it means that we’ve been successful in our efforts which is to ensure that their legacies live on.”

Families of those commemorated in the mural were in attendance and received special recognition. Local artist Michael Crowne created the mural.

“ I didn’t understand at the time how much weight it would actually bear and you know the importance of the people who I was illustrating so it really does warm my heart to know that you know that it comes with such rich history…with that weight, you know that is the encouragement to know that you know you’re doing something important," said Michael Crowne, a Tallahassee artist.

That importance was felt as the mural honored Tallahassee civil rights icons like Reverend C.K. Steele, Anita L. Davis, and Reverend William H. Gray Jr.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

