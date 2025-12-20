Urban League holds Christmas celebration, food distribution Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Urban League helped ring in the holidays with free food, music, and gifts Friday afternoon.



The food was provided by Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Piggly Wiggly.

Isaac Williams also led gospel entertainment.

Bounce houses, burgers, and boxes full of food.

That's what the Urban League of Tallahassee gave to neighbors during its annual Christmas Celebration in Frenchtown.

Fifty families with about 90 children received gifts, including bicycles.

Piggly Wiggly and Second Harvest helped provide the food.

Urban League President and CEO Curtis Taylor explained why today's event was especially important.

"I think this is going to be the last time doing food until the new year. So they doubled the amount of food they normally bring out on Monday, and so we just can't thank them enough," Taylor said.

The event also featured prayers, gospel music, free health screenings, and information on health insurance, crime prevention, and housing.

