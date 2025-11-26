Hundreds gather at The Salvation Army for food and fellowship ahead of Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Salvation Army hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday.



This event kicks off their season of giving with their Angel Tree program and Red Kettle initiative already underway.

Volunteers and neighbors gathered for food and fellowship.

Volunteers, neighbors, and community leaders joining in food and fellowship Wednesday, as The Salvation Army serves their Thanksgiving meal.

For Cassandra Kemp-Olsen, this meal has become somewhat of a tradition.

"We came here last year, and I thought it was a nice little thing because I'm trying to be involved in the community more, and have my daughter be involved in the community as well," said Kemp-Olsen. "We don't know everyone's story and what's going on, so it's nice to be able to come together and have a nice meal."

This meal is a big community effort, with volunteers of all ages stepping up to cook and serve food.

"It is just so satisfying and so rewarding just to be able to help someone, maybe to encourage someone," said volunteer Glenda Allen.

"I feel like it just brings a certain amount of fulfillment to me, too, because I know that I'm serving other people and just giving them what I take for granted every single day. So it reminds me to be grateful for what I have, too," said another volunteer, Julia Kunt.

This is just one of many opportunities to help The Salvation Army support neighbors in need. Their Angel Tree program and Red Kettle season are underway.

Jeremy Bridges with The Salvation Army said they are collecting toy donations and are looking for groups of volunteers to ring bells.

"It's a great fundraiser that we have for the Salvation Army, but it's also a great time to spread joy to the people that come out shopping," said Bridges.

It's this joy that motivates people like Kemp-Olsen to give back.

"I want to reach out next year and actually help with stuff like this rather than just partake in it," said Kemp-Olsen.

For information about how to support their Angel Tree program and Red Kettle initiative, you can contact The Salvation Army.

