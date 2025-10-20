Leon County to discuss proposed development for area around Lake Jackson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County is set to discuss the Tallahassee-Leon County 2030 Comprehensive Plan, which includes plans to develop parts north of Lake Jackson.



The plan would develop 2000 acres north of Lake Jackson.

The County maintains that while development is important, protecting the lake is a top priority.

It's a proposal that has some environmentalists concerned about impacts to the lake.

"For me, the key question is this, how much construction in that area would be permissible without damaging Lake Jackson and the Canopy Road?," said Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor, referring to the question he has been asking himself.

"At what point is new construction too much for that area? Is it 500 homes? Is it 2,000 homes? Is it 10,000 homes?" said Minor.

The plan means the City would be able to provide water and sewer to the developed area by extending the urban services area boundary.

"I am worried about the plan to transform rural into lake protection because even though lake protection sounds good, it does allow more residential development than rural," said Sophie Wacongne-Speer, the President of Friends of Lake Jackson, describing her worry. Wacongne-Speer said the lake is not ready for more development.

"The main worry is that I don't see how it won't impact," said Wacongne-Speer. "Therefore, I would like the tools ready to mitigate any impact."

Wacongne-Speer said she would like some clarity on how the lake will be protected from this development.

Commissioner Minor said that is a top priority for him. He added he is working with County staff to get answers to those questions.

"The County is going to have an update from planning staff in November discussing the comp plan in its entirety as well as the proposal for this area north of Lake Jackson," said Minor.

Both the City and County will need to agree on their version of the comp plan. Minor said if they do not agree, then this development cannot happen.

