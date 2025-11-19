"DEEPLY CONCERNED": Neighbors criticize planned TMH-FSU partnership during town hall Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Neighbors said they were "deeply concerned" about the proposed FSU and TMH partnership during a town hall hosted by the NAACP and Tallahassee Alert.



Neighbors cited concerns about state control, a lack of community representation, and the rushed process.

No representatives from the city or TMH attended the meeting.

TMH consultant Gary Yordon said the hospital board wants majority community control and does not want the deal to proceed until all questions are answered.

Neighbors criticize planned TMH-FSU partnership during town hall Tuesday

The NAACP and Tallahassee Alert offered an opportunity for neighbors to speak on the FSU-TMH merger.

Many shared negative comments about the MOU, citing possible state control, a lack of community representation, FAMU's role in the MOU, and the "non-binding" nature of the deal.

During the meeting, different neighbors said:

"Why was this done in the dark? And I want to know how my community, the Black community, will benefit from any pending sale."

"I am deeply concerned about the quality of care for people who are currently being targeted by the state."

"I am concerned about FAMU and the involvement of FAMU, or lack thereof."

Many feel like the deal is being rushed.

Others argue the decision should be put on the ballot in the 2026 midterms.

Some also said they supported a new academic medical center but wanted changes to the MOU.

No representatives from the city or FSU were present, something that did not go amiss to participants.

One neighbor said, "This is great, but the decision makers are not in this room. They should be present. They should be here."

However, Gary Yordon, the political consultant for TMH, was present.

Yordon said the TMH board has told the city that a sale should not happen until all questions are answered.

He added the board is firm in wanting to have majority control for community representation.

Yordon said, "That's just the line in the sand that the board has drawn: one more seat of community members than higher education members."

Neighbors also requested to see a copy of the final contract of the sale prior to any discussion or vote at a city commission meeting.

The City of Tallahassee currently owns the hospital and still needs to vote for this partnership to move forward.

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor voiced support for the meeting, though could not attend due to the scheduled commission meeting. He sent a written response saying in part:

"This so-called agreement executed in principle outside of public engagement—must be put on a referendum vote in November 2026. Anything shotrt would preclude the voices of citizens."

"Florida State University does not have the capacity to fund, maintain and operate a hospital."

"The Board of County Commissioners have been ignored totally. This is unacceptable."

