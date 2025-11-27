NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One organization is making sure plenty of Frenchtown neighbors get fed this Thanksgiving.

For over 25 years Project Annie continues to feed hundreds of Frenchtown neighbors on Thanksgiving

Project Annie has held a community Thanksgiving event for the Frenchtown community for over 25 years now.

This year, the group wanted to feed 2,000 neighbors.

"What does today mean to you?"

"Making a lot of people happy," says Annie Johnson, Founder of Project Annie.

Something that just started out as an idea for Annie Johnson has turned into a long-standing Tallahassee tradition.

With a goal of feeding 2,000 neighbors this year, we were able to catch up with Mrs. Johnson herself before she got too busy.

She shares why she's still serving the community in a big way.

"I look forward to this day because it makes them happy, and it made me happy to see that I can kind of make them happy."

Dinner was served in the front yard of Project Annie from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

