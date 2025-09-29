Stolen property at The Salvation Army severs food distribution to the community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Salvation Army's food distribution program has been severed by a recent theft.



Suspects stole the copper wiring out of their fridge and freeze system last week.

The organization is no longer able to distribute bags of food to up to 40 families a week.

Watch the video to see how the community is being impacted and how you can help them recover from this incident.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One organization's mission to feed food-insecure neighbors has been cut short. The Salvation Army in Northwest Tallahassee, a victim of recent crime in our community, impacting the distribution of free food to the neighborhood.

Lieutenant Omar Lugo with The Salvation Army in Tallahassee found their food pantry's cooler and freezer system, at the back of their building, destroyed last Wednesday morning.

Suspects had taken one thing: Copper.

"When I looked down here, I'm like, where is the copper pipe?" said Lugo, replaying the day. "All of this was cut apart. Everything was broken...The copper is the lifeline to the system.

The machines enable the fridge and freezer to store fresh produce, dairy products, and protein.

"Your beef, your pork, your sausage," described Lugo.

Food that feeds 35 to 40 households every week. Distribution that's on hold right now.

"It makes me feel kind of sad," said Celeste Thornton, Receptionist and Social Worker at The Salvation Army. "I like to help people, and when people can't get what they needed, you know, it's kind of heartfelt because they're already going through a lot."

Their outreach has been reduced to dry goods and snacks.

Lieutenant Lugo said it will cost them thousands to repair.

"It wasn't part of our budget," said Lugo. "So that's going to impact how we move forward. How long it's going to take for us to get back online? I'm sorry, I wish I could answer that question as well."

Lugo said his main worry right now is the community.

"It's the kids, the older folks, our displaced friends, our homeless population, they come here every single day," said Lugo.

If you'd like to help The Salvation Army recover, you can provide monetary support or drop off dry goods so they can keep their pantry stocked.

