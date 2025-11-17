TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Annie Johnson, founder of Project Annie, is urgently seeking donations and volunteers to help feed 2,000 people at her annual Thanksgiving dinner in Northwest Tallahassee as demand rises and resources dwindle.



Annie Johnson has led Project Annie for over 25 years, hosting an annual Thanksgiving dinner to feed thousands in Northwest Tallahassee.

This year, donations are down and demand is higher than ever, with many community members in urgent need of a hot meal.

Project Annie races to feed thousands ahead of Thanksgiving

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You may know the name Annie Johnson, and if you don't, you've likely felt the impact of her work. She's the founder of Project Annie, an organization dedicated to feeding families and offering hope every Thanksgiving.

With the holiday around the corner and donations running low, Johnson says she needs help from the community now more than ever.

"The community needs somebody now to help them when they are in need," Johnson said.

The need right now is a hot Thanksgiving meal.

For over 25 years, Ms. Johnson has served the community every holiday. Because for many families, that feast simply isn't an option otherwise.

"There are a lot of people around here that are homeless and need help. Just the public in general needs help," Johnson said.

But this year has been different and harder. Many people are struggling themselves, and donations are down.

"Due to the government shutdown, we are in desperate need of donations. She's been doing this for over 20 years, we need to be able to feed these families," Griffin Heights Parent Liason Patronda Leland said.

The dinner will be served in the front yard of Project Annie (625 W 4th Avenue) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

"In the past they have helped me tremendously, but I'm asking for people again to come serve. Help clean up. Help cook," Johnson said.

On the menu: turkey, dressing, canned yams, and collard greens.

But to make it all happen Johnson says she needs help.

"We had 2,000 last year, and I expect that many again this year. So it takes a lot of food to feed them," Johnson said

And without more help, she risks turning people away for the first time in decades.

The big dinner is just days away—Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the front yard of Project Annie.

To make a donation you can come to right her to Project Annie and drop them of.

