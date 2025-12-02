Schools partnering for holiday toy drive with goal to collect 5,000 toys to give to families in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Brownsville Preparatory Institute are currently looking for donations for their holiday toy drive.



Their goal this year is to collect and donate 5,000 toys to families in need.

Brownsville is partnering with Griffin Middle School for the drive.

Watch the video below to see how you can get involved or where to go if you're looking for help this festive season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On a mission to collect and donate 5,000 toys. Brownsville Preparatory Institute is asking for your help collecting toy donations after seeing an increase in the number of families looking for help.

Lots of little and big hands at work at Brownsville Preparatory Institute as they work towards their goal of collecting 5,000 toys to donate to families in need this holiday season.

Student Savannah Bryant said the toys can make all the difference this holiday season.

"They need toys because some of their parents don't even have money to get any more toys, and we're donating to kids," said Bryant.

"What we've noticed is, which is why the increase of the 5,000 toys is because we're getting so much ask from everyone across Leon County, not just in one particular area," said Dr. Courtney Wright, Director of Operations with BPI.

Wright said they've had families calling already, asking when they can pick up toys and if they can pick them up early.

"Receiving that influx of questioning this year, more than ever, just pretty much screams to the idea that there is a direct need now more than ever for toys to be donated," said Wright.

The toys will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis at Griffin Middle School on December 6 from 10am until 2pm.

Michelle Melton, the grandparent of a student, said this is not only an opportunity for the school to help their local community, but she also uses it as a teaching opportunity.

"It shows my grandson and the other kids that it's always important to give and to just be a blessing to other kids and people in general," said Melton.

For Bryant, it's all about sharing blessings.

"It makes me feel happy," said Bryant. "I like making kids smile."

Toys can be dropped off at Brownsville Preparatory Institute off Old Bainbridge Road until Friday, December 5.

