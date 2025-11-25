"ECONOMIC CATALYST:" Buc-ee's closes on land deal slated to bring more than just a mega gas station

It's official, sort of.

Buc-ee's is one step closer to making its mark in Tallahassee.

Meyer Development announced the gas station, touted as the largest in the world, purchased more than 30 acres at the Park Place site located northwest of the I-10 / Capital Circle NW intersection.

Heather Richmond, VP of Real Estate for Meyer Development, LLC, announced on LinkedIn.

That post was quickly shared over social media.

Now that the land has been purchased, Leon Commissioner Rick Minor tells ABC 27 this development will bring more jobs to the area.

“The I-10 / Capital Circle NW intersection is a great location for additional commercial development. Within the next few years, we think Buc-ee’s will serve as an economic catalyst for even more businesses and jobs in that part of the County," says Minor.

While Richmond says she cannot speak to the details of the Buc-ee's deal, saying it's too early in the process, and that Atlantic Retail represented Buc-ee's on the deal.

Richmond did confirm the rest of the Park Place project could potentially serve as a spot for additional commercial and residential developments.

The area where the Park Place project sits is zoned for single-family residential, multi-family, and townhouses/villas.

Richmond says Meyer Development will not be building the residential properties themselves; rather, they intend to sell land parcels to those who can build residential properties.

It's also zoned for another commercial land, which could be used for retail or food.

But as far as when Buc-ee's will officially break ground, that still hasn't been announced.

Minor says now that Buc-ee's has purchased the land, the next step for them is to submit a site plan to the county.

“We’re excited that Buc-ee’s has taken the next step by purchasing more than 30 acres of land for their new location in Leon County. Buc-ee’s representatives have told us that construction is anticipated to begin in early 2026 and, if everything goes as planned, the new Buc-ee’s should open in mid-2027." Rick Minor, Leon County Commissioner

The Buc-ee's journey to Tallahassee started back in February when a permit was filed in Leon County for the gas station.

The largest convenience store in the world could be coming to Leon County



The new development brings 200 full-time jobs.

Entry-level, hourly wages start at $16 hr up to $32 hr.

Managerial positions with salaries ranging up to $100,000.

Buc-ee's on the way: Leon County Commissioner gives update on the long-anticipated gas station

This will be the third Buc-ee's in Florida.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

