TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Long-time friends — Sharnell Hall, a local Tallahassee business owner, and Shakeria Sampson, a Jamaican native — are teaming up to collect donations for residents in Jamaica for recovery efforts after Hurricane Melissa.



Hurricane Melissa impacted about 400,000 people in Jamaica after making landfall on October 28th, according to the Government of Jamaica.

Donations can be dropped off at Nell’d It located a 1560 Capital Circle NW, Unit 4 on Nov. 9th from 3:00-4:30 p.m., Nov. 13th and 14th from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Watch the video below to find out why these neighbors are getting involved in the international recovery.

‘It kind of breaks my heart’: Friend duo collecting donations for Hurricane Melissa recovery in Jamaica

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s been almost two weeks since Hurricane Melissa made landfall on the southern coast of Jamaica, and as the road to recovery continues, some of the work is starting here at home in Tallahassee.

For the owner of Nell’d It Paint Parties, Sharnell Hall, this mission started with a conversation.

Her friend, Shakeria Sampson, is from Jamaica and still has family there.

While Sharnell helps with donation collection, Shekeria is the lifeline. ds

“I've seen her post, you know, that she was looking into doing the drive, and I wanted to help out, so this is my way of being able to help out,” Hall said.

“If I just could do something as small as 1% of whatever I could help with, that's what I have an interest in doing,” Sampson said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration named Hurricane Melissa one of the most powerful hurricane landfalls on record in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Category 5 storm made landfall Oct. 28, and wind speeds reached 185 mph.

“The road to goes to my grandma’s house whenever I do go visit; it’s currently blocked. There was a mudslide, and it’s literally like one way in one way out, so this is just one of the many damages that exist right now in Jamaica,” Sampson said.

An estimated 400,000 people were affected by the storm, the Government of Jamaica reports on its website.

“I have my grandmother, which, of course, during the hurricane, she lost a part of her roof…but I’m also familiar with other communities that lost every single thing. They're currently sleeping outside, you know, no food, no water, no electricity. It kind of breaks my heart,” Sampson said.

They’re calling on Tallahassee neighbors to donate much-needed medical supplies, items for shelters, and hygiene items.

“I’m doing mostly like canned goods, you know, mild-use clothes, blankets, you know, toiletries and things like that, first aid kit, flashlights, batteries,” Sampson said.

In addition, the U.S. Department of State announced the release of $24 million in emergency assistance for Jamaica, Haiti, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

In a media release issued Nov. 4, the United States sent another $12 million to Jamaica.

“It’s not just now that they need help. They'll need help for months to come because of, you know, all the damages that happened there,” Sampson said.

“If you have not already done so, come by, bring us some cans, and help us support another community in our community,” Hall said.

The duo is still working to send off the supplies they’ve currently collected and plan to organize more donation drop-off dates at Nell’d It Paint Party.

