Community members prepare for new school week as Head Start closures leave families scrambling

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Tallahassee community groups have stepped in to provide safe childcare for nearly 400 children after Head Start centers closed due to the government shutdown.



Urban League partnered with certified organizations to ensure safety and maintain typical Head Start hours.

Local partners, including Second Harvest and area churches, are providing food and support to families in need.

Watch the video to see how the community is keeping kids safe and cared for during Head Start closures.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Because of the government shutdown, Head Start programs in our area were forced to close their doors Friday.

Since then, Urban League and its partners have been working to make sure children's routines aren't disrupted and that they have a safe place to go Monday morning.

I'm Lyric Sloan, in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood, with what families can expect as the new week begins.

Funding has already run out for five Head Start programs here in Tallahassee, and no solution is in sight as the shutdown continues.

Community members answering the call for help.

Darren Mason, President of Tallahassee Urban League Junior Professionals, said he knows firsthand how critical childcare can be.

"As a proud father of two who are now 12 and 10, I remember those times of trying to find childcare on a daily basis. Especially if there is any emergency, just the stress of trying to find that and still work, knowing that those concerns we want to make sure those children have somewhere to go," Mason said.

At first, some Urban League partners hoping to care for children weren't properly registered. Once Urban League was made aware of this, Curtis Taylor, Urban League President and CEO, said they moved fast to find organizations that meet the safety requirements.

"We made that shift once we got more under the thick of this thing and realized we can't just have anyone out there trying to do we thank you, but what you need to do is just try and support us by having food available because we want to have kids at those certified locations so that we don't have any problems down the road."

Mason emphasized, "We're here as long as we need to be."

To make that happen, the Urban League has teamed up with partners like Second Harvest, Bethel Baptist Church, and Anderson Chapel, working to maintain childcare hours similar to local Head Start programs, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

"At the end of the day, I think we're going to be okay. The main thing is making sure our kids have a safe place to go," Taylor said.

The closure of all five Head Start centers in Tallahassee was set to impact nearly 400 children across Leon County. But thanks to community efforts, space has now been set aside at All of my Children, and Angel Child care, providing support for over 200 children.

