Leon County Schools and law enforcement highlight safety initiatives in place ahead of new school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Safety experts from Leon County Schools, the Leon County Sheriff's Office, and Tallahassee Police Department gathered Thursday to share initiatives and resources in place ahead of the new school year.



Leon County Schools has a center where they monitor all school campuses 24/7 with cameras.

Experts reminded the community of the importance of their role in speaking up if they see something suspect. Neighbors are able to share those tips anonymously through the FortifyFl app.

Watch the video to hear about safety updates ahead of the new school year that begins August 11th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

24/7 technology aims to keep students safe as they head back to school on Monday. Leaders with the Leon County School District shared some of the software that's working around the clock to ensure students, staff, and faculty stay safe.

Round the clock surveillance of our Leon County School District, that's what leaders in safety are showing the community Thursday.

"You might not see it but we are watching and making sure your kids are safe 24/7," said Kirk Robertson, Safety and Security Dispatcher with Leon County Schools.

Robertson not only monitors cameras that are all over the district, from this center, but also weather, weapon alerts, and internet search histories in case so action can be taken there's something concerning.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil, and Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell gathered Thursday to highlight the safety initiatives in schools as students are set to return Monday.

"On early Monday morning, thousands of young students are going to wake up early to get on school buses and get on their bicycles, and walk to school," said Hanna.

Hanna is cautioning the community to be careful on the road in school zones.

"Don't be in a rush," said Hanna. "Even if you're late to work, because heaven, heaven forbid, if you injured a child, you would never forgive yourself again."

Hanna also reminded students to be sensible.

"If you bring a weapon onto our campuses, you will be dealt with swiftly, and there will be serious consequences. So don't put yourself in that position or put us in that position to have to do that," said Hanna.

Sheriff Walt McNeill said LCSO will be adding more resources in terms of technology especially in their real-time crime center, and Chief Revell said the number of school speed zone cameras has increased.

"We just want everybody to know that this year there will be, most of the school zones will be covered with speed zone cameras, you know, up to 26 of the different locations," said Chief Revell.

All agencies emphasizing the goal of these efforts is to keep school communities safe.

"The parents have full faith and confidence from the time their child leaves until they come home that they're safe from harm," said Revell.

A reminder that school begins on August 11.

