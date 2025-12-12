Community effort restores home and hope for disabled NW Tallahassee resident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Neighbors with trimmers and generous hearts helped restore Linda Taylor's yard and a little bit of her freedom.

Linda Taylor, 65, has been disabled by Sarcoidosis, seven knee surgeries, and severe arthritis, leaving routine yard work impossible for her.



After hearing from Taylor's daughter, the Urban League partnered with Mack’s Lawn Service cleared the property and created a plan to prevent future overgrowth.



Community rally restores home and hope for disabled Northwest Tallahassee resident

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In her Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood, the sound of lawnmowers and rakes means something much bigger than a cleanup for 65 year old Linda Taylor, it means relief.

"I'm disabled. I've been disabled for about the last 15, 20 years or more, and I just got to depend on someone to help me do everything," Taylor said.

Taylor lives with Sarcoidosis, a condition that affects her lungs.

She's had seven knee surgeries and has severe arthritis in both knees.

It's made even the simplest household chores nearly impossible, something that is hard for her daughter to see.

"It really hurts me to see my mom down and out like that right there, because she was so energetic and so active," Taylor's daughter said.

For years, Linda's daughters have helped keep up the yard in the house whenever she needed them, but over time, it became too much to handle.

Grass grew knee high, and Linda became trapped in a home she could no longer maintain.

That is when help stepped in, after her daughter, who volunteers at the Urban League, expressed her concern.

"We encourage everyone to get involved. If your neighbor needs help, reach out and help them," Curtis Taylor, Tallahassee Urban League CEO and President, said.

Today, the Urban League teamed up with Mack's Lawn service, creating a plan, not just to fix the problem, but to help Linda manage it going forward.

Taylor's family says they hope this is the first step toward giving her a sustainable plan to remain healthy and safe in her home.

