Good News Outreach hosts turkey drive to feed families this Thanksgiving season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's Good News Outreach hosted its second annual turkey drive Tuesday, distributing 300 turkeys to families in the Frenchtown neighborhood.



More neighbors are stepping up to make sure families have food on the table this Thanksgiving season.

A local organization, hometown artist, and neighbors say this year’s effort is more important than ever.

Neighbors across Tallahassee are stepping up to ensure families have food on the table this Thanksgiving season, with local organizations saying this year's efforts are more crucial than ever.

Good News Outreach hosted its second annual turkey drive Tuesday at its location on West Fourth Avenue in northwest Tallahassee's Frenchtown neighborhood.

"I think it's a wonderful idea because with the situations and the way things are now with the economy, it helps a lot of people that are going through things financially. And in this area, it's a really big help for the people living in this area," neighbor Carrie Gilcreast said.

Gilcreast has lived in the Frenchtown neighborhood since 1960. She says community outreach like Tuesday's distribution is essential.

The event is a partnership with Tallahassee native and artist Boston Richey, who returned this year to help support families facing financial strain as the holidays approach. Richey says giving back to communities in need is not something he takes lightly.

"Really why I got involved is because I know how it feels to go without growing up. It was hard on my mom and dad, so I'm in a position to be able to help," Richey said.

300 turkeys were handed out during the drive. Good News Executive Director Talethia Edwards says their goal is to be embedded within the community and ease the burden on families who are struggling.

"It is super important that we are right here in the heart of Frenchtown. You think about those who are transportation insecure, who can't get out to those large drives, who don't have a car to wait for hours. But to be able to be in the community as a small organization where you can walk up you can see a friendly face. You can ask a question," Edwards said.

Good News Outreach supports families year-round. The organization feeds more than 1,000 families a month on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. It also provides a senior meal delivery every Saturday.

Good News Outreach is still accepting turkey donations and hopes to reach even more families in need this holiday season.

