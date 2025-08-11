Urban League steps in after Tallahassee flea market closes

NW TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — January’s snowstorm caused significant damage to the original Flea Market Tallahassee, forcing it to close.

The Tallahassee Urban League is now hosting a flea market at its Frenchtown location, currently drawing at least 10 vendors with plans for more.



The market is now held only on Saturdays so vendors can attend church on Sundays.



Talks are underway to potentially move the market to larger venues like the fairgrounds or Crowder Howell Stone Park.



New life for local vendors in Tallahassee. I'm checking on the Tallahassee Urban League and how it's opening its doors to keep their businesses going.

Back in January, a rare winter storm hit Tallahassee, damaging buildings at the city's longtime flea market.

Without the money for major repairs, the market shut down for good, just a few weeks ago, leaving hundreds of vendors without a place to sell.

That's when the Tallahassee Urban League stepped in, turning its space in historic Frenchtown into a new home for local sellers.

"We had planned to do it Saturday and Sunday, but most of the people, just about all the people, they go to church on Sunday. So that's a good thing. That's a good thing. So what we're going to do next weekend, we're just going to do Saturday," said Taylor.

Curtis Taylor, president of the Tallahassee Urban League, tells me neighbors can expect nearly 20 vendors next Saturday up from about 10 this weekend.

You'll find everything from family collectibles toT-shirts to guitar tuners, with plenty of space to shop and support local businesses.

Seeing how slow things are on Sunday, Taylor says they are considering only opening on Saturdays.

