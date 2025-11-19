The Salvation Army back with full food service after recent copper theft destroyed fridge-freezer system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a recent copy theft destroyed their machinery, The Salvation Army is able to store fresh and frozen food for neighbors in need.



In September, ABC 27 spoke with The Salvation Army about a theft that destroyed their fridge/freezer system and cut off their ability to distribute nutritious meals.

Now, they are back up and running, thanks to community donations, insurance, and help from Brown's Refrigeration.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Full food services are coming back to The Salvation Army after a copper theft left this organization without a working fridge or freezer system, cutting off their ability to distribute meals.

"It's operating at full go," said Lieutenant Omar Lugo at The Salvation Army, describing their new fridge/freezer system that is finally back online after a copper theft in September left their system destroyed, and the organization unable to give out any protein or produce to neighbors in need.

But now, thanks to community donations, insurance, and help from Brown's Refrigeration, the unit is now up, literally, and running.

"Elevating it just makes it a little more difficult to get to," said Lugo. The old system used to sit on the ground.

"It's a heartwarming story," said Lugo. "I didn't lose faith, but at the same time, you're pressed for time and the people."

The repair has happened just in time for their Thanksgiving community meal.

That's as The Salvation Army has seen the demand for food increase following uncertainty around SNAP benefits.

"In October, we gave out about 145 grocery bags to households, about 12 days into November, we were at 145 already," said Lugo.

It's a reason why The Salvation Army are expecting about 400 people to attend their Thanksgiving meal this year.

"Just a good positive environment to come and have a meal with your neighbors, and everybody's going through a difficult time," said Jeremy Bridges, Volunteer Coordinator at The Salvation Army. "Just be able to have fellowship with one another and just have a nice meal and be thankful for what we have."

Their Thanksgiving meal is a lifeline for many neighbors and a weight leaders at The Salvation Army feel daily.

"I take it personally when it comes to making sure we can give people the protein and the water, all the important stuff that is needed in order to survive," said Lugo.

Thankfully, with a working fridge and freezer, these shelves will soon be full of food just in time for the holidays.

The Thanksgiving meal will take place on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army.

