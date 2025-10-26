TPD: 1 person hospitalized after shooting on Mission Road Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee police say a person was shot inside a residence on Mission Road Sunday. They say the attack happened on the 2800 block at around 11:22 a.m. Officers are still on scene.

Police have not arrested anyone at this point, but they have identified a suspect in this case. They say that person knew the victim.

The victim is currently in the hospital in "serious but stable" condition according to police.

This follows a separate shooting at a apartment complex on Mission Road just last month. Three people were hurt in that attack.

This is a developing story. We'll provide updates as we learn more.

