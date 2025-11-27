Hundreds served at The American Legion, helping neighbors celebrate the holiday season with a hot meal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Meals were prepped for 800 at the American Legion this Thanksgiving, supported by key sponsors and volunteers.



Neighbors said this meal restores their sense of community and provides some respite from daily life.

90 volunteers participated in the event.

Bringing the community together through a meal this holiday season. ABC 27 spoke with. neighbors about the celebration that's bringing some relief to families this holiday season.

A meal set for 800. 66 turkeys were prepared alongside all the staples, including mashed potatoes, gravy, and pie.

A chance for neighbors to get some relief this holiday season.

"I'm struggling myself right now," said David Wulf. "Days like this help. So, it's just one less day you don't have to struggle. You know, you've got somebody else helping you there."

Key sponsors ensured this event was free for neighbors, along with 90 volunteers, like Carol Davis.

"It's actually an honor because some of these people, you don't know what they've been through, you don't know their story," said Davis. "So, for them to be able to be pampered just a little bit is a gift."

The American Legion will extend this love this holiday season, most notably with the Wreaths Across America initiative where they'll place thousands of wreaths on headstones at the Tallahassee National Cemetery alongside other veteran posts.

"It's important that we be able to let the community know, and our veterans especially, that we're here for them any way that we possibly can be of benefit to them, and to just our neighbors themselves, to let them know that we're here," said Post Commander Dennis Hall.

The American Legion also offers free legal services to veterans every Thursday from 3 pm until 5 pm.

On December 13, the American Legion will join Wreaths of America and other veterans posts and will head to Tallahassee National Cemetery with Wreaths Across America to place a wreath at every tombstone.

